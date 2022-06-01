A big boost to journalism



Recipients and guests pose for a group photo at Bashundhara Media Award 2021 ceremony at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Monday.

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan inaugurated the function while Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was present as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nassim and Head of Bashundhara Media Award Jury Board Prof Golam Rahman were present as special guests.

Bashundhara Media Award 2021 Organising Committee Chairman and Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir chaired the function.

Bashundhara Group introduced 'Bashundhara Media Award 2021', the first of its kind in the country, to encourage journalists to be fearless in speaking out against all kinds of corruption and irregularities.

Eleven journalists were given awards for their in-depth investigative reports under five categories through the gala ceremony.

Besides this, Bashundhara Group honoured some 64 dedicated journalists, each from every district, for their immense contributions to grassroots journalism.

Journalists have been treading on dark routes to uncover crucial facts through innovative investigative methods, braving life threats and other odds in the interest of the country and its people.

The grassroots media persons are also performing their duties, crossing a sea of hurdles and skipping the red eyes of politicians, administration, goons and other wrongdoers.

The awards were given to the journalists, recognising their works so that they can find a boost to fearless journalism.

With the participation of veteran and young journalists, the award programme turned into a reunion of newsmakers.

Besides, ministers, MPs, politicians, lawyers, bureaucrats, intellectuals, businessmen, diplomats, celebrities of different sectors and other eminent personalities of different professions graced the event.

The main attractions of the gala ceremony were the journalists who were selected to get the Bashundhara Media Award 2021 for their fearless investigative reports.

Ahmed Ishtiaq of The Daily Star, Kawser Soheli of Maasranga Television, Salauddin Jasim of Jagonews24.com got the award in Liberation War category while Shoeb Chowdhury of Dainik Desrupantor (Habiganj district correspondent), Jannatul Ferdousi of GTV and Jesmin Papri of Newsbangla24.com (freelancer) received the awards for crime and corruption related reports.

Rajib Ahamod of Dainik Samakal, Shawkat Sagor of Ananda Television, Adnan Rahman of Dhaka Post got awards for reports on women and children affairs while Dipu Malakar of Prothom Alo and Mazaharul Islam of Maasranga Television received the awards for photography and investigative documentary respectively.

Each winner received a check of Tk 250,000, a crest and a certificate.

Inaugurating the gala event, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan called upon journalists to play their due role in a fight against violence, money laundering, corruption and drug abuse.

Urging the journalists to call a spade a spade, he said, "Journalists should not focus on only on negative stories rather they should depict the tales of development, advancement and achievements of the country."

The Bashundhara Group chairman also announced that they will give award to 25 journalists of the country next year and every winner will get Tk 10 lakh.

While addressing the programme as the chief guest, Dr Hasan Mahmud highly praised the Bashundhara Group for the great initiative of honouring journalists.

Ambassador of Japan Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Korea Lee Jang-keun, CDA of Nepal, DCM of Thailand, Morocco and seinior diplomats from Russia, Japan, Korea, Nepal, Thailand and others attended the programme.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atikul Islam, BNP's south city convener Md Abdus Salam, BSMMU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, RMU vice-chancellor Dr AZM Moshtaque Hossain, Managing Director of Dhaka WASA Taqsem A Khan attended the programme.











