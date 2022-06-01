Video
Wednesday, 1 June, 2022
Editorial

Unregistered healthcare centres targeted

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022

As published in this daily, Directorate General of Health Services - DGHS, in a recent notice issued a four point directive to shut down unauthorized clinics and diagnostic centres mushrooming across the country. In addition , a directive has been issued to shutdown all unregistered private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres within 72 hours ending last Saturday, it also asked many registered institutions for renewal of their registration within the stipulated time.

And as per its earlier warning started from last Monday in breach of the order, so far 538 illegal healthcare centres have been sealed by the time of penning this editorial. We welcome the recent crackdown on illegally operating healthcare centres. Bringing unregistered healthcare centres across the country under scanner was a long felt issue.

In fact, the way poor services in such badly managed hospitals and clinics with garish advertisement across the country turned rampant in the name of providing health care service over the years, called government's role into question on various occasions. And a number of recent death cases due to wrong treatment, doctor's mistakes in operation theatres and staff's sheer negligence to patient for tip money, rightly vindicates the long held common perception that government has little monitoring and regulation over those bad eggs.

While the countrywide drive against unregistered healthcare centre is relieving, such a massive number of illegally operating hospitals is equally surprising. It only portrays how extreme state of lawlessness has gripped the health sector. Even a bigger question, what have been our health authorities doing for the past decades? Is it at all acceptable for a government organization in this age of free flow of information and technology?

Needs be mentioned, many such steps to restore discipline in the health sector failed earlier due to lack of sincerity and goodwill. That's why it is more important to address the problems that lie at the root of the crisis than merely closing illegally operating health centres. A number of initiatives faltered because of unwelcoming interference of local goons shielded by a political garb. And there is no denying of it under the eye-opening shocking reality during the initial stages of the pandemic in the country.

Ensuring discipline and accountability in the country's private healthcare sector, as well as ensuring proper medical environment with licensed, well trained professionals and required equipments is a crying need. That will also prevent capital flight in foreign lands spent for obtaining health services. We expect the ongoing drive against unauthorized hospitals and clinics to have a far-flung positive impact.

