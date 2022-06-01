Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Renovating old buildings

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Dear Sir
Kurigram Government College is one of the renowned educational institutions in Kurigram district, established in 1961. Many meritorious students from rural areas study in this college. About 18 thousand students including honours, masters, higher secondary and secondary are studying in this college. The two-storey building constructed in 1965 has 39 rooms, of which 10 rooms are used for administrative activities and the remaining 29 rooms are used for teaching.

There is not enough classrooms for teaching according to the number of students.  As a result, teaching activities are being disrupted. It can be said that, Construction of new buildings and renovation of old buildings has become urgent.  Another concern is that cracks have appeared somewhere in the college building and the roof plaster is crumbling. The risk of accidents is increasing as the teaching activities are conducted in this risky building. The principal the college has informed the authorities concerned about the reconstruction of risky buildings to improve the quality of education and maintain a conducive environment for education.

Therefore, considering the safety of all the students, teachers and staff of the college, the authorities are being requested to take immediate steps to renovate the old building and construct a new building for the smooth conduct of the teaching activities of the college.
Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram Govt College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Renovating old buildings
Pro-Israel media’s hypocritical approach to Palestinian rhetoric
Prioritize knowledge based-economy
EVM and political parties’ confidence
What many hypertension patients don’t know
Bangladesh braces for more political clashes ahead
Stop smoking in public places
Is monkeypox from Africa too dangerous?  


Latest News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
Bangladesh to play Indonesia in FIFA international friendly Wednesday
Islamic Solidarity Games: 64 athletes to represent Bangladesh
Court orders arrest of two AB Bank officials
Digital Security Act would be amended if needed: Anisul
RMG sector delegation meets senior ILO officials in Geneva
5 ABT men convicted for militant activities in Lalmonirhat
Business leaders demand loan moratorium till Dec
Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express train service starts Wednesday
Death row convict Minny seeks bail
Most Read News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports
Nepal plane crash: All 22 bodies found
Global Covid cases top 532 million
Conversation on tobacco harm reduction strategy
Zelensky urges EU to end 'quarrels', adopt sanctions
Russia will find other importers for its oil: Envoy
Youth found dead at Khulna rehab centre
Countdown starts from midnight today
Sad Salah and Mane head to Africa for AFCON qualifying
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft