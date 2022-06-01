Renovating old buildings

Dear Sir

Kurigram Government College is one of the renowned educational institutions in Kurigram district, established in 1961. Many meritorious students from rural areas study in this college. About 18 thousand students including honours, masters, higher secondary and secondary are studying in this college. The two-storey building constructed in 1965 has 39 rooms, of which 10 rooms are used for administrative activities and the remaining 29 rooms are used for teaching.



There is not enough classrooms for teaching according to the number of students. As a result, teaching activities are being disrupted. It can be said that, Construction of new buildings and renovation of old buildings has become urgent. Another concern is that cracks have appeared somewhere in the college building and the roof plaster is crumbling. The risk of accidents is increasing as the teaching activities are conducted in this risky building. The principal the college has informed the authorities concerned about the reconstruction of risky buildings to improve the quality of education and maintain a conducive environment for education.



Therefore, considering the safety of all the students, teachers and staff of the college, the authorities are being requested to take immediate steps to renovate the old building and construct a new building for the smooth conduct of the teaching activities of the college.

Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram Govt College