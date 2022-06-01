

Prioritize knowledge based-economy



Many developed countries are prioritizing more on knowledge and innovations than being blindly dependent on physical and natural resources.



They are considering knowledge-based economy more potential to enhance the growth of their economies. Undeniably, industrial production may fluctuate and natural resources may be shrunk by natural.



Even in the economic sector in case of maximizing the outcomes of physical and natural resources there needs a strong integration of knowledge economy. The World Bank has defined the knowledge economy into four pillars.



To ensure the knowledge-based economy a country must prioritize education and training, which they have considered as the first pillar. Then they talk about information infrastructure required to facilitate effective communication, dissemination and processing of information.



They have considered economic incentive and institutional regime as the third pillar in which investment in information and communication is pivotal to ensure a knowledge-based economy.



Lastly, they have emphasized on innovation systems which can be ensured through creating new knowledge.



Certainly, when many countries have started reaping the benefits from knowledge economy, how far Bangladesh is ready to bring desired outcomes of knowledge economy is still a debate. Many claim that the journey of the country towards ensuring a knowledge-based economy has not reached to a height.



However, the country has got a powerful economy in the last some years under the prudent leadership of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It has achieved remarkable progress in various social and economic spheres and is being recognized as the role model of development in the world.



Not only that, it has achieved the final recommendation from the UN Committee to be graduated from the least developed country to a developing one by 2026 or some earlier.



To boost up the economy of the country, priority should be given to knowledge-based activities. Education and research are pivotal to ensure knowledge-based economy for the country. Especially, tertiary education plays a significant role to enhance knowledge economy.



Many claim that the existing education system is not producing learners, rather making examinees and certificate holders.Our public universities are very busy in awarding students and opening new departments. We hardly feel their headache to ensure quality higher education.



The poor state of higher education is easily revealed when we see that the number of public and private universities has increased but in many cases they face challenge to produce quality graduates equipped with skills to compete the world.



In terms of global ranking the country's renowned universities have seen a significant drop-down over the last few years.



It is unfortunate that in the year-2022 the Global Knowledge Index published by UNDP revealed that Bangladesh ranked 112th out of 138 countries. In the South Asia the country secured the lowest rank in case of the Global Knowledge Index while the ranking of India was the highest in the region.



Again, it is frustrating to notice that outcome-based education theory has not yet been in practice in our education arena.



The Ministry of Education and UGC are emphasizing to introduce outcome-based education approach at academic institutions in our country but no mentionable initiatives are found from academic institutions to ensure outcome-based teaching and learning methodology.



On top of that, traditional teaching and learning is still rampant not only in schools and colleges but also in universities. Teachers are prioritizing more on completing their assigned coursecontents than considering how much students have achieved.



Many are found to encourage students to the culture of memorization. Students also adopt tactful approaches to manage good grades disregarding the pragmatic outcomes of education which is accelerating the dire state in our education arena.



It seems that the responsible concerned of the universities hardly have any concerns over the poor state of education and research at our universities. Many of the academics often claim that fund constraint is the biggest challenge in case of ensuring quality education and research which is the pre-condition to build up the knowledge economy.



In many cases this ground may not be true. In my opinion, fund constraint may be a problem but the most important things are how much teachers are committed to bringing positive changes among their students and how much the nation is research-oriented.



In our country, in most cases students and teachers are the only stakeholders to conduct research activities. Until we do positive change in our mind and contribute individually to build up a knowledge-based society,the hope for introducing the knowledge-based economy will remain unaddressed.



Recently, UGC Chairman Professor DrKaziShahidullah said that 'research being conducted at tertiary education is not up to the mark.'



More often we see that many researchers are overwhelmingly involved in pursuing studies for the sake of their self-interest, may be the case of promotion and many other monetary incentives with no consideration over the issue of societal and national benefits.



In many countries in case of appointing a teacher even in primary school having a PhD is mandatory. In the neighboring country India no teacher at any education level is appointed without having their research experience and PhD degree.



But it is surprising to notice that our education system exposes that MPhil and PhD degrees are optional qualification.



But undeniably, the more the nation is research oriented, the more the nation turns into human capital.



In the fourth industrial revolution knowledge and skills are reigning human world. Human capital is being considered more resourceful than natural and physical resources. Knowledge economy is reigning over all other economies in these days.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University and is a research scholar at the IBS











