

EVM and political parties’ confidence



There are indications from the highest echelons of the ruling party about voting in the EVM. But the Election Commission has not yet reached a final decision on the matter.



For various reasons, the 2023 elections are very important to the political parties and the entire nation and at the same time the people are interested in the electoral system. The details of EVM have already been tested at the specialist level. EVM experts have shown their faith to this voting machine and have tried to reassure everyone.



Prof Zafar Iqbal and ProfKaikobad have observed the operation of the machine and commented that there is no scope for vote rigging or manipulation through EVM. But at the same time, they say that a machine can never be 100% trustworthy.



The Prime Minister has already expressed hope that all political parties will participate in the upcoming elections if the EVM votes.



But like-minded opposition alliances, including the BNP, have been opposing the EVM. They think it is a new ploy of vote rigging.



However, I have the experience of voting in EVM. As far as I have seen and understood, it seems that there is really no chance of vote rigging in this machine. No one can manipulate EVM in the polling station.



However, since I am not a technician, it is not appropriate for me to talk with 100% guarantee. What I want to convey is the confidence of the political parties. No matter how perfect the EVM is, if the political parties do not have confidence in it, it will not be effective.



EVMs are being used and votes are being taken in local elections. But the opposition alliance, including the BNP, has always opposed it. The BNP did not participate in the local elections.



They will not go to the polls without a neutral government. And it may seem that the BNP will not go under this government in the national election like in the local elections. But local and national elections are not same. National election is associated with the existence of political parties.



However, there are currently two challenges for the BNP. One is to demand a neutral government and the other is not to vote in EVMs. Only time, circumstances, public support and their political skills will tell how much the opposition camps are capable of applying these two demands.



The Election Commission, however, wants to sit down with the political parties on EVMs. Commission wants to move forward with their views. But is the job so easy for the commission? The acute crisis of confidence of the political parties has gone beyond limit.



National election is held in 300 seats. But at present the EC does not have the capacity to hold vote in these 300 seats in EVM. Had there been biometric data, it would be easier to vote in EVM. In order to vote in EVM in 300 seats, the commission will have to purchase more machines and for that a big budget will be required.



Experts claim that there is no technical opportunity to manipulate this machine. However, if the machine ever malfunctions, there is a chance of a quick replacement. The election law states that the election process must be transparent. This is why ballot boxes are shown to agents before voting begins.



But the opposition thinks that there is no such opportunity in the case of EVMs. Not only the opposition but also the general public lacks a clear idea about EVM. As a result, many ordinary people do not have full confidence in it. Many people think that if his vote disappears! The responsibility of the EC is to give the people a clear idea about this machine.



In fact, if there is goodwill, it is possible to make the best use of this machine. But our biggest problem is the crisis of confidence. And this crisis of confidence was not created overnight. Various activities of political parties are responsible for such mistrust.



There are rumors that the next election will not be like in 2018. That will be different. There is multidimensional pressure to make the election neutral. The new commission has to handle all these pressures and give a fair election.



However, various statements of the head of the commission conveyed hope to the people. It has been said many times to strengthen the Election commission. But it has not yet fully seen the light. It is impossible for the commission alone to hold a fair election.



In this case, the government during election has a big responsibility. Negative attitudes of political parties make the Commission's way difficult. EVM can be a precedent for perfect voting.



However, some countries in the world have moved away from the EVM voting process due to various complications.



If the commission can restore political parties' confidence, then EVM can be a great tool for fair and impartial elections. The commission needs to do whatever it feels to make the vote neutral.



The nation expects that the new commission will not suffer from image crisis like the previous commission.

Majhar Mannan,

Poet & Columnist











