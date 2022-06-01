

Bangladesh braces for more political clashes ahead



The clash ensued when BCL obstructed marching activists of JCD who attempted to enter the Dhaka University (DU) campus to hold a protest rally against a recent attack on them. BCL activists attacked JCD members at the campus on May 24 last, injuring dozens of their rivals. On May 26, several JCD activists were also injured critically, when BCL activists wielding sticks, rods, cricket stumps swooped on their rivals at Doel Chattar, TSC (Teacher-Student Centre) and Shaheed Minar areas in the campus. Both sides also threw brickbats at each other.



However, like in the past the pro-ruling party activists of the BCL now dominate the campus as they have support and allegiance of most student activists in the DU. When BNP of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia was in power for two terms (1991-96 and 2001-2006), JCD used to dominate the DU campus. Similarly when Jatiya Party led by General Hussein Muhammed Ershad was at the helm affairs of the country, its student wing Jatiya Chhatra Samaj (JCS) ruled the roost in the campus most of the time from 1982 to December 1990.



However, during later part of Ershad's rule JCS lost its grip in the DU and other public universities, when Islami Chhatra Shibir (Shibir), the student force of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) established its reign in the Chittagong University (CU) and subjugated all other students organizations in the campus. Shibir killed dozens of their rivals, mostly BCL activists and maimed many others at the CU and different other colleges including the Chittagong Government College during their reign that lasted until the first decade of the current century.



In the second term (2009-14) of the AL - led government, Shibir started to lose steam and was gradually neutralised by the government law enforcement. After the execution of top five JeI leaders including the party chief Matiur Rahman Nizami and conviction of several others leaders of the party for 1971 war crimes, Shibir like JeI became almost nonexistent for the time being. However, according to intelligence tips Shibir activists are now lying dormant in the society with the active cooperation from its natural ally BNP. The Shibir activists will regroup when the situation will change in their favour.



The scenarios in the DU campus did not change much over the decades, as the pro government teachers associations won most of the elections. Though most of the elections of the teachers were held almost regularly, the DU Central Students Union elections were stalled for many years after 1991 to 2019.



In Bangladesh, political parties mostly rely on their respective student fronts to materialise their political campaign from staging street showdown to capture power through elections. The parties which have so far managed to win the national parliamentary elections by applying tactics and mobilising their student activists, heftily rewarded the students leaders with highly remunerative jobs, businesses and properties. As a result many students of the public universities feel themselves lucky if they are enrolled by the student wings of the dominant political parties which also use them as pawns in materialising their political campaigns.



Perhaps Bangladesh is the only country where many students of the public universities and colleges have been killed in political campaign time to time since the independence, as the students were accustomed to play important roles in politics since partition of India in 1947. Many students were also involved in anti-British politics and strengthened the hands of movement leaders across India, mainly in Bengal. After the partition of India it was the students of the DU who had protested against the Pakistan central government and later laid their lives in 1952 Language Movement to realize Bangla as one of the state languages of Pakistan effective from 1956.



Students were the part and parcel of then ongoing movement against Pakistan to realize the six-point demand placed by AL chief Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was later fondly titled as Bangabandhu. Students were the strength of AL and Bangabandhu during the 1969 movement against Pakistan military ruler Field Marshal Ayub Khan. Through a mass movement students compelled the Ayub regime to withdraw the Agartala Conspiracy case against Bangabandhu and his 34 cohorts in 1969, just a year after the case was lodged. The case was filed in early 1968 and implicated Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and others in conspiring with India against the stability of Pakistan.



Students were then the main campaigners who motivated majority people to vote for AL in Pakistan general election of 1970. Also the politically conscious students joined Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 as the freedom fighters, under the command of the Bangladesh government in exile. However, after independence of the country, leading student figures who had immense contributions in the liberation war, gradually divided in several groups based on different isms. Accordingly the student politics was infected by criminality, and corruptions, which gradually destroyed the commitment they had from the creation of Pakistan to the birth of Bangladesh through nine-month- long liberation war.



Before the birth of Bangladesh the student leaders had sacrificial tendency for the emancipation of the country and they worked for no financial return. But in independent Bangladesh they do politics with big parties to make their fortunes. Now student leaders are big shots, having big bank balance, expensive cars and lucrative living flats.



For the current sorry plight of the student activists a section of politicians were responsible who in the name of scientific socialism, nationalism and Islamism separately tried to remove the government to capture power. These corrupt self seeking politicians having various slogans of different socialist isms later joined hands with the ambitious military usurpers. They exploited many students to materialize their political gains. So the student activists now work for material gains and not for the people. So for money they indulge in any political mayhem to appease their politica leaders.



According to information obtained from different sources, at least 64 people, including four outsiders, were killed in the period between 1974 and 2010 in DU. Besides several hundred student activists have been killed in different educational institution in political clashes across the country till to date. Most of the victims were activists of student fronts of the AL, BNP and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal while others were general students. In a single incident seven students were shot dead at Mohsin Hall dormitory of the DU on April 4, 1974.



No one has ever been punished for the murders committed on the campus until 2010. Only one case was filed over shooting seven students dead in DU in 1974. The case saw a trial and verdict and the killer Shafiul Alam Pradhan was sentences to life imprisonment. But military ruler President Ziaur, later turned President pardoned him on political reasons. The Killer Pradhan later became Chairman of Jatiya Ganatantrik Party, a component of 20-party alliance led by BNP. Pradhan died on May 21, 2017 of old age complicacies



So the parties in the position and also in the opposition are contemplating to use their student activists in the run up to the next general elections. Concerned political quarters in the country fear that more students may be victim of the confrontational politics of the country in the run up to election.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer











