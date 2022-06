Banking Event

Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO, United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd is inaugurating its 216th Jamalpur Branch on Thursday as chief guest along with Additional Managing Director of UCB Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman; Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division Javed Iqbal and other officials in the picture.