

Standard Bank signs agreement with Pragati Life Insurance

Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director and CEO, Standard Bank and M. Jalalul Azim, Managing Director and CEO, Pragati Life Insurance Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

Head of Human Resources Division Alkona K. Choudhuri, acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA of Standard Bank and Head of Investment Muhammad Abdullah Saadi of Pragati Life Insurance Limited along with other officials from both organizations were present in the ceremony.

Under this agreement, normal or accidental death or disability of any employee of Standard Bank Limited will be covered under the insurance. The cost of doctor's visit, surgery and hospitalization for their medical needs will also be insured.





