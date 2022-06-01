

Pubali Bank re-elects Monzurur Rahman as Chairman

Eminent Business Person and social worker Monzurur Rahman has been re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd. He has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the bank in its 1338th Board Meeting, says a press release.Monzurur Rahman is the Chairman of Rema Tea Company Ltd. He has long 53 years' experience in banking, insurance and tea business. He was an Independent Director of Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Ltd.He was an elected member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC). Rahman is a graduate from Calcutta University.