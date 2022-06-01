DSE, CSE end mixed

Stocks Tuesday performed mixed with major indices finishing flat.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 4.20 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 6,392.86. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 2.04 points to finish at 1,403.53. But the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, closed the day 0.55 point down at 2,350.25.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 6378.77 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 8364.02 million at the previous session of the week.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 376 issues traded, 138 closed green, 195 in the red and 43 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by Orion Pharma, Fuwang Food, GSP Finance and Beximco Pharma.

Sonar Bangla Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 8.86 per cent while Provati Insurance was the worst loser, losing 5.84 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI-losing 35.28 points to settle at 18,667.51 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 20.76 points to close at 11,196.25.

Of the issues traded, 162 declined, 86 advanced and 31 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port city's bourse traded 68.91 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 17.57 crore.

