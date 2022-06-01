Drugmaker GSK buys US vaccine firm for up to $3.3b

LONDON, May 31: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline on Tuesday snapped up US biopharmaceutical firm Affinivax for up to $3.3 billion, expanding further into vaccines before the demerger of its consumer health care arm.

The London-listed company has agreed to pay $2.1 billion upfront and up to $1.2 billion in potential development milestones for Affinivax.

"GSK plc today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affinivax, Inc," it said in a statement.

"Affinivax is pioneering the development of a novel class of vaccines, the most advanced of which are next-generation pneumococcal vaccines," it added. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm specialises in vaccines for diseases including meningitis, pneumonia and bloodstream infections.

"The proposed acquisition further strengthens our vaccines research and development (R&D) pipeline, provides access to a new, potentially disruptive technology, and broadens GSK's existing scientific footprint in the Boston area," said GSK's chief scientific officer Hal Barron.

-AFP





