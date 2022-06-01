Video
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

The introduction of the electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) is the change-making initiative for the country that has dramatically changed the ecosystem of financial industry.
Mobile financial service provider Nagad through introducing this technology eased the customer's registration process and boosted the financial inclusion in its launching year in 2019.
Initially, it created a buzz in the market and at the same time other financial service providers were a little bit hesitant about the service, but the scenario changed when the central bank adopted the innovation and issued a separate guideline on e-KYC.
Currently, all the mobile money carriers and most of the banks and other financial institutions have adopted the innovation and reduced their cost of doing business.
Maruful Islam Jhalak, Executive Director of Nagad viewed this while sharing his digital financial service based innovative ideas with the Daily Observer. He is leading the Nagad's technology side and serving the company with his latest and innovative high-tech ideas.
"Working with different digital services over the years, we observed that there were plenty of scopes to improve the financial transaction by introducing new technology based services and we just implemented our ideas here at Nagad," Jhalak said.
"Creating an account was the main obstacle to financial inclusion and we tried to resolve this obstacle prior to launching Nagad", he said.
In e-KYC any customer can quickly register a Nagad account by simply downloading the Nagad App and then taking photos of both sides of National Identification (NID) card &amp; a selfie of themselves.
As there was a limited volume of smartphones in the country, Jhalak later came up with a more streamlined solution, in which even basic phone users can open Nagad accounts by simply dialing *167# from any phone, another game-changing initiative that has robustly changed the entire landscape.
In this approach, customers just need to set a four-digit PIN after dialing *167# to create a new account instantly, which was authenticated by biometric registration of the mobile connections.
"Fortunately, the entire mobile SIMs is biometrically verified and we have come up a new solution where if any customer is interested to open a Nagad account can dial the short code and with their consent, we gather some of the basic information of the users from the mobile phone operators and verify with the NID database. If everything is in order, opening an account takes only a few seconds." Jhalak added.
According to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank, about BDT 780 billon, close to USD 9 billion was transacted using mobile wallets in March 2022 alone. Nagad's transaction volume was about BDT 220 billion at the same time.
During coronavirus pandemic Nagad has distributed BDT 150 billion government assistance to 35 million financially vulnerable people in 850 times and all became possible for the easy account opening process. Currently, Nagad has a 62.5 million registered clients and the daily transaction is about BDT7.5 billion.


