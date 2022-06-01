Video
Dutch-Bangla agri-business confce held at The Hague

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh-Netherlands Agri-Business conference was held at the Hague on May 30 and to continue on May 31 to enhance agro food processing system and technological cooperation with both the countries.
The conference was jointly organized by the Ministry of Agriculture (BD), Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands, Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality of the Netherlands and Wageningen University and Research recently.
The conference discussed innovation and cooperation in the fields of agricultural food processing, horticulture, dairy, fisheries and poultry. Emphasis is being placed on how Dutch knowledge, experience, technology and innovation can be utilized in these sectors in Bangladesh.
Agriculture Secretary Md. Saidul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to The Hague M Riaz Hamidullah, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture of Nature and Food Quality of the Netherlands Guido Landhir, Executive Director of the Netherlands Food Partnership Myrtle Dance, Dutch Top-sector Agro-Foods Director Willen, Digital Innovation Partner Jan Carroll Mac, among others, spoke in the conference.
Earlier a business conclave was held on May 27 with experts and entrepreneur from both countries.
    -UNB


