Bangladesh trying to produce quality tea in the north

PANCHAGARH, Bangladesh, May 31: Farmer Moudud Hossain once scratched out a meager living growing potatoes, nuts and sugar cane until a switch to more lucrative tea leaves changed his fortunes.

Hossain's plot of emerald-green leaves stretches across 7 acres (around 3 hectares) in the far north of Bangladesh near neighboring India's famous Darjeeling region, a cornerstone of that country's success in the international tea trade.

Minnow exporter Bangladesh hopes to replicate that accomplishment one day as it pushes to make a splash on global markets.

But, for decades, tea wasn't on the minds of farmers in this rural region as they barely scraped by with traditional crops including rice, corn, potatoes, tobacco and sugar cane.

Middlemen who shipped produce to the capital Dhaka and other cities drove a hard bargain, squeezing farmers who had little left over for extras like upgrading homes made out of dried sugar cane leaf.

But things have changed after years of government efforts to establish the region as a tea-growing center, including supplying low-cost tea saplings to help farmers get started.

These days, 34-year-old Hossain and other growers have more cash in their pockets by selling straight to processing plants, with up to 2,000 kilograms of green tea leaves produced per acre of land during each harvest. Tea is plucked more often than the once-a-season potato, which farmers sometimes had to sell at a loss.

For Hossain, who has more than tripled his original two-acre plot, that meant a profit of 1.8 million taka ($20,550) last year -- far more than he ever made growing other crops.

"My thinking changed when I found out that tea plants grow with little effort and they need very little investment," Hossain told Nikkei Asia during a recent visit to the area. "We can pluck leaves five to six times a season ... and sell our leaves directly to factories, which is very beneficial for us," he added.

Ahmad Ali was one of the region's early tea growers.

Wary about the shaky economics of selling rice or sugar cane in local markets, Ali heard rumblings about how profitable tea cultivation could be, so he jumped into the market about 15 years ago. Back then, a local NGO provided farmers with tea saplings free of charge.

"At first, I was afraid as it was a new crop in the region and there was no tea processing factory here. But I decided to give it a shot, and the outcome is in front of you," said a smiling Ali, pointing to a cattle farm that he started with profits from tea growing and a plot where he plans to build a two-story house. Thatched-roof homes that once dotted the area are a rare sight nowadays among the region's flush farmers.

"Back then, I worked hard, but I didn't have enough money to fulfill my desires. I could hardly provide any meat or fish for my family," said Ali, a 46-year-old father of three. "You will find similar stories of struggle, anguish and helplessness if you ask the farmers about how they were living their lives a decade ago."

The number of area farmers growing tea has soared about tenfold in a decade to more than 8,000 across five of the country's northern districts, while the industry employs over 30,000 people, including at nearly two dozen processing plants.

Tea cultivation extended over 11,400 acres last year from just 455 acres in 2002, according to the local branch of the Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB). The region posted a production record of 14.54 million kilograms of processed tea last year, up from 10.32 million kilograms in 2020.

Those figures are still small in national terms, however. The north accounted for about 15% of Bangladesh's 96.5 million kilograms of tea output last year. Most of it hails from more-established growing areas in the eastern part of the country, such as Srimangal -- known as the nation's tea capital and home to more than 150 plantations, including some of the largest plots in the world.

Tea growing was introduced to what is now Bangladesh during British colonial rule and the country was once a major world exporter. But these days, Bangladesh ships a relatively small amount of locally produced tea overseas as local demand for the popular beverage drinks up most of its production.

Tariffs imposed to protect the local industry also sent imports plummeting, so more domestic leaves were sold to hotels, restaurants and the country's ubiquitous tea stalls.

That could open a door for Bangladesh's northern upstarts although the quality of their tea is generally lower than elsewhere in the country, partly because they don't pick the leaves frequently enough, said Shah Moinuddin Hasan, general manager of Ispahani Tea, one of the country's major sellers.

- Nikkei Asia







