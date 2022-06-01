Envoy Textiles wins nat'l productivity, quality excellence award



Envoy Textiles Ltd has received "National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2020" securing the first position under the category of "Large Industries: Textile and RMG", making it the second time the company has been honored with this award, says a press release.Chairman of Envoy Textiles Limited, Engr. Kutubuddin Ahmed, received the award at a grand ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka arranged by National Productivity Organization (NPO) of Ministry of Industries on May 29, 2022.In the same occasion, Sheltech (Pvt.) Limited has received "National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2020" securing the second position under the category of 'Large Industries: Steel and Engineering' where Managing Director of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd.. Tanvir Ahmed, accepted the award.Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP and State Minister Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, MP attended the event as the chief guest and special guest respectively. It is worth noting that Kutubuddin Ahmed is the Chairman of both Envoy Textiles Limited and Sheltech (Pvt.) Limited, whereas Tanvir Ahmed, is also the Director of Envoy Textiles Limited.