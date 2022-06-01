

Ashiqur Rahman Chief Growth Officer of Dotlines Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Dotlines is a technology-powered consumer and business solution group, working in 10 verticals in more than 21 impact sectors under different brand names across 16 countries, including Bangladesh, says a press release.

As CGO, Rean will collaborate with executive leadership and drive for accelerating and ensuring smart, measurable growth by formulating and overseeing long-term management strategy that aligns with Dotlines mission to Simplify Business & Simplify Life.

Rean's leadership positions and experience include Director Commercial at Bproperty.com, Country Head of OTT platform iflix, Head of Innovation at Grameenphone, CEO of Rocket Internet SE, Country Head of Communications Ericsson, Head of Brands and Comms at Qubee and Team Leader at British American Tobacco Bangladesh. "I am very excited to be joining the Dotlines team," expressed Rean,

"Rean has proven success in winning new business and contributing to accelerated company growth. We are excited to have him join our leadership team and help guide Dotlines into its next stage of growth. Rean is a great fit with our culture, which values innovation, collaboration, and inclusiveness." said Mahbubul Matin, President Dotlines Group.



















