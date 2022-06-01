Praava Health launches Hajj health checkup package

Praava Health, the fastest-growing healthcare brand in Bangladesh, has launched an exclusive Health Package for pious Muslims who are going on the Hajj pilgrimage from Bangladesh.

The Health Package includes HBA1C, CBC with ESR, S. Creatinine, Urine R/M/E, Consultation with Family Medicine doctors, Lipid Profile, Vitamin-D, Liver Function Test, ECG, and CXR (Chest X-Ray), says a press release.

The basic package is available for Tk 3,050 t and the comprehensive package will cost Tk 9,200. To ensure accurate health checkup diagnostic results for Hajj pilgrims, Praava Health utilizes its state-of-the-art diagnostics facility which recently received Global Accreditation from International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

The lab achieved ISO 15189-2012 accreditation for Medical Testing Laboratories, being compliant with globally accepted standards for laboratory quality, reporting, and quality management systems in its laboratories.









