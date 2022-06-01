Video
LankaBangla Finance okays 10pc cash dividend

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Desk

25th Annual General Meeting of LankaBangla Finance Limited was held on Tuesday by using digital platform. Chairman of the Company Mohammad A. Moyeen, presided over the meeting and welcomed the Hon'ble Shareholders in the AGM.
Among others, the shareholders have approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 and 10.00% cash dividend. Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director & CEO, briefed the shareholders on the overall status, work plan and performance of the organization, says a press release.


