

MGM Healthcare expands connect center in Dhaka

Patients from Bangladesh will be benefitted from the latest advancements offered by MGM Healthcare and aid in achieving last-mile healthcare delivery, says a press release.

Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare, inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility while Dr. Sridhar K, Director and Group Head-Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorders, Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty, Sr. Consultant and Head-ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, MGM Healthcare, Dr. Thiagarajan Srinivasan, Director, Institute of Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, MGM Healthcare, Dr. V Chandrasekaran, Director and Clinical Lead Institute of Renal Sciences and Kidney Transplant and later the company entered into agreements with 40 corporate houses in a local hotel. Honourable Minister of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozzammel Haque was the chief guest at the signing ceremony. Actors Mosharraf Karim and Rubina Reza Jui and leaders of various organizations were also present.

Born out of a need for altruism, MGM Healthcare is dedicated to bettering patient experiences and improving clinical outcomes through expertise, passion, and technology.

The manifestation of this dedication is a state-of-the-art hospital on Nelson Manickam Road having 400 beds, 50 outpatient consultation rooms, over 100 critical care beds, 250+ doctors, 30+ clinical departments, 12 state-of-the-art operating theatres and 24x7 comprehensive Emergency Care.







