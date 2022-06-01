

RMG worker Parvin wins Tk 20 lakh buying Walton fridge

She purchased the fridge on installment facility with a down payment of Tk 4,550 only from Walton Plaza Panishail branch, says a press release.

The domestic brand initiated the digital campaign for providing best and swift after sales services through online automation. Through digital registration system, detailed information including buyer's name, mobile number and model number of product sold is being stored on Walton's server. As a result, customers get fast service from any Walton service center in the country even if they have lost the warranty card.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Walton commenced Season-15 of its digital campaign with the offer of lucrative customers' benefits. To encourage buyer's spontaneous participation in the Season-15, Walton is offering sure cash back up to Tk 20 lakh as well as crores of taka worth free products for each buyers of its fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan.

On Monday last (30 May, 2022), Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker and Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan officially handed over a cheque worth of Tk 20 lakh to Parvin Akhter at a prgramme held at Walton Plaza Panshail branch in Gazipur Sadar.

The programme was also attended by, among others, Gazipur City Corporation's Councilor Naznin Akhter, Mohanagar Mohila Awami League's Organizing Secretary Parvin Akhter, Walton's Senior Executive Director S M Zahid Hasan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of Business Intelligence Ariful Ambia, Senior Executive Director Amin Khan, Plaza Trade's Deputy CEO Abul Kalam Azad and Senior Additional Operative Director Mohammad Golam Faruk.

Parvin Akhtar came from Lalmia Sarkar Kandi village of Faridpur Sadar. She has one son and daughter. Long-time ago, she got divorced from her husband. Now, she is working in a garment factory named 'Big Boss' in Gazipur and also struggling to make ends meet with her two children. However, purchasing a Walton refrigerator at installment facility changed the fortunes of Parvin and her two children.

Nazrul Islam Sarkar said, all buyers are important to Walton. Today's Tk 20 lakh worth cheque hand over proved that Walton always keep its promises given to the customers. We are able to provide such kinds of customer benefits as people are choosing Walton products wholeheartedly. We are very delighted to be able to help change the fortunes of millions of buyers through Walton's digital campaign.

According to authorities, Walton fridge customers are getting 12 years compressor guaranty, along with one year replacement warranty, 5-year free after-sales services, swift after sales services through a total of 77 service centers across the country, and also maximum 36 months easy installment facility.

















A readymade garment (RMG) sector worker named 'Parvin Akhter' at Latifpur area of Kashimpur in Gazipur Sadar was awarded Tk 20 lakh cash back on the purchase of Walton brand refrigerator under the prevailing customer benefits, offered by the company in its nationwide ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-15'.She purchased the fridge on installment facility with a down payment of Tk 4,550 only from Walton Plaza Panishail branch, says a press release.The domestic brand initiated the digital campaign for providing best and swift after sales services through online automation. Through digital registration system, detailed information including buyer's name, mobile number and model number of product sold is being stored on Walton's server. As a result, customers get fast service from any Walton service center in the country even if they have lost the warranty card.On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Walton commenced Season-15 of its digital campaign with the offer of lucrative customers' benefits. To encourage buyer's spontaneous participation in the Season-15, Walton is offering sure cash back up to Tk 20 lakh as well as crores of taka worth free products for each buyers of its fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan.On Monday last (30 May, 2022), Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker and Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan officially handed over a cheque worth of Tk 20 lakh to Parvin Akhter at a prgramme held at Walton Plaza Panshail branch in Gazipur Sadar.The programme was also attended by, among others, Gazipur City Corporation's Councilor Naznin Akhter, Mohanagar Mohila Awami League's Organizing Secretary Parvin Akhter, Walton's Senior Executive Director S M Zahid Hasan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of Business Intelligence Ariful Ambia, Senior Executive Director Amin Khan, Plaza Trade's Deputy CEO Abul Kalam Azad and Senior Additional Operative Director Mohammad Golam Faruk.Parvin Akhtar came from Lalmia Sarkar Kandi village of Faridpur Sadar. She has one son and daughter. Long-time ago, she got divorced from her husband. Now, she is working in a garment factory named 'Big Boss' in Gazipur and also struggling to make ends meet with her two children. However, purchasing a Walton refrigerator at installment facility changed the fortunes of Parvin and her two children.Nazrul Islam Sarkar said, all buyers are important to Walton. Today's Tk 20 lakh worth cheque hand over proved that Walton always keep its promises given to the customers. We are able to provide such kinds of customer benefits as people are choosing Walton products wholeheartedly. We are very delighted to be able to help change the fortunes of millions of buyers through Walton's digital campaign.According to authorities, Walton fridge customers are getting 12 years compressor guaranty, along with one year replacement warranty, 5-year free after-sales services, swift after sales services through a total of 77 service centers across the country, and also maximum 36 months easy installment facility.