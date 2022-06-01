Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE to launch two stock market securities by September

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Correspondent

The Dhaka Stock Exchange plans to launch new securities products namely Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) and Alternative Trading Board (ATB) within third quarter of the running calendar year.
In this regard a press conference was organized on Tuesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) where Tariq Amin Bhuiyan, Managing Director, DSE, Saifur Rahman Majumder, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Technology Officer Md. Ziaul Karim were present.
ETF is a stock fund like existing mutual funds but it is different in some respect and is more transparent than other funds.
At the press conference, the DSE managing director said the two new products in the stock market are going to be launched by September next.
He said ETFs are a lot like mutual funds which will be managed by an asset manager and will have a trustee like a mutual fund. In addition, ETFs will be listed on the stock exchange and pay dividends. The ETF journey is to start with the companies of DSE-30 index with initially funds of Tk50 crore.
ETFs will play an important role in maintaining stability in the stock market, the DSE managing director said.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Standard Bank signs agreement with Pragati Life Insurance
Pubali Bank re-elects Monzurur Rahman as Chairman
Israel, UAE sign free trade deal first in Arab world
DSE, CSE end mixed
MHM Platform celebrates Menstrual Hygiene Day
Drugmaker GSK buys US vaccine firm for up to $3.3b
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  


Latest News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
Bangladesh to play Indonesia in FIFA international friendly Wednesday
Islamic Solidarity Games: 64 athletes to represent Bangladesh
Court orders arrest of two AB Bank officials
Digital Security Act would be amended if needed: Anisul
RMG sector delegation meets senior ILO officials in Geneva
5 ABT men convicted for militant activities in Lalmonirhat
Business leaders demand loan moratorium till Dec
Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express train service starts Wednesday
Death row convict Minny seeks bail
Most Read News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports
Nepal plane crash: All 22 bodies found
Global Covid cases top 532 million
Conversation on tobacco harm reduction strategy
Zelensky urges EU to end 'quarrels', adopt sanctions
Russia will find other importers for its oil: Envoy
Youth found dead at Khulna rehab centre
Countdown starts from midnight today
Sad Salah and Mane head to Africa for AFCON qualifying
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft