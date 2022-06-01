DSE to launch two stock market securities by September

The Dhaka Stock Exchange plans to launch new securities products namely Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) and Alternative Trading Board (ATB) within third quarter of the running calendar year.

In this regard a press conference was organized on Tuesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) where Tariq Amin Bhuiyan, Managing Director, DSE, Saifur Rahman Majumder, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Technology Officer Md. Ziaul Karim were present.

ETF is a stock fund like existing mutual funds but it is different in some respect and is more transparent than other funds.

At the press conference, the DSE managing director said the two new products in the stock market are going to be launched by September next.

He said ETFs are a lot like mutual funds which will be managed by an asset manager and will have a trustee like a mutual fund. In addition, ETFs will be listed on the stock exchange and pay dividends. The ETF journey is to start with the companies of DSE-30 index with initially funds of Tk50 crore.

ETFs will play an important role in maintaining stability in the stock market, the DSE managing director said.









