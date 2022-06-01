

50 Years of US-BD livestock cooperation celebrated

Fisheries and Livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim and US embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Helen LaFave joined the celebration with officials from fisheries and livestock ministry, Bangladeshi industry, and industry representatives from the "US Livestock Genetics Export (USLGE)" recently, a US embassy press release said.

USLGE is a non-profit trade organization that brings together a broad base of US livestock organizations.

On the occasion, LaFave said the US has provided millions of dollars in funding to develop the livestock industry and are now looking to expand its trading relationship with Bangladesh in the sector.

"Each year, Bangladesh sources more and more high-quality livestock and genetics from the United States. Last year alone, Bangladesh imported more than $7 million, a record amount," she said.

This event was the first time the US livestock industry has traveled to Bangladesh to learn more about the growing market, said the US mission here.

In addition to this event, USLGE representatives and the American businesses are meeting with businesses and government stakeholders, traveling to Bangladesh government's dairy farm, artificial insemination lab, and quality control lab in Savar, and visiting commercial dairy farms in Saidpur.

Over the past 50 years, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have worked closely with Bangladesh to develop the livestock industry, said the release.

From 2013-2017, USDA supported Bangladesh through the $7 million Bangladesh Dairy Enhancement Program, which improved farm management practices and increased milk production, it added. -BSS

















