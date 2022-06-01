‘Noncompliance major problem in leather sector’

Speakers at a webinar on Tuesday on post Covid-19 leather sector called for working together by all stakeholders including the Ministries of Industries, Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Labour and Employment to ensure compliance in this sector. They also proposed setting up a Leather Sector Development Authority to ensure development and smooth supervision of productivity as it is possible to earn around $10 billion to $12 billion from this sector by 2030.

Citing lack of compliance, they said it deprives exporters to get fair price while local traders are also failing to get just price. The seminar titled "An Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on Tanneries" was jointly organized by Asia Foundation, Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held via virtual platform.

Zakia Sultana, Secretary, Ministry of Industries attended the event as chief guest. Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries, Kazi Sakhawat Hossain spoke as special guest. Managing Director of Apex Footwear Ltd Syed Nasim Manzur, Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) Mizanur Rahman, and Executive Director, Bangladesh Labour Foundation AKM Ashraf Uddin took part as discussants.

Country Representative, of Asia Foundation, Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj made the opening statement while executive director of RAPID Dr. Abu Eusuf presented the keynote paper. ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy chaired the event while its General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated it.

Terming the leather sector as a very potential sector, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana said the country could earn around $10 billion to $12 billion per year from this leather and leather goods sector if it is properly nurtured and monitored.

"But, the major problem is solid waste management. Companies from EU, Italy, and India are coming to us, but we're not getting suitable offers. Zakia said ensuring just price of leather is also a challenge. "The price of raw hides is usually fixed during the Eidul Azha, but, marginal businessmen don't get the desired price," she added.

Dhaka University Prof Dr M Abu Eusuf in his key note paper said the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh are positive despite various challenges. But there is a need for improvement in background situations. The government stimulus packages during the pandemic period have paid off. He called for setting up a Leather Development Authority under the PMO to ensure its smooth development.

AKM Ashraf Uddin said that implementation of the labour law should be applied in protecting the rights of workers in the leather sector. "For this, there is a need to ensuring institutionalization of this sector. Efforts are needed to address the shortcomings among workers, management and entrepreneurs."























