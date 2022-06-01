

Bangkok-based HK trade office team visits BEPZA

Welcoming the delegation, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid said, Bangladesh is an emerging economy with huge opportunity to grow investment. He said, BEPZA has been serving for over 40 years to facilitate investors in the EPZs. Investors from 38 countries including Hong Kong and China have already invested here, he added. He requested the delegation to work together for more Hong Kong investment in the EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone.

Mr. Sheung-yuen Lee said, Bangladesh is the first South Asian country where an office from Hong Kong working to develop bilateral relationship. Terming Bangladesh as one of the upcoming major economic player, he stressed on signing agreement like Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) between Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

He said, Hong Kong have IPPA with over 30 countries to boost up economic and investment relationship. He hoped such type of agreement would be very effective for Bangladesh and Hong Kong to get closer through economic and investment ties.

Earlier, Executive Director (IP) Tanvir Hossain briefed the delegates about the overall activities, operating procedures, facilities, incentives etc. provided by BEPZA to the EPZs' investors. Among others, BEPZA Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Additional Executive Directors of Investment Promotion Division were present during this time.

















