Exporters asked to encash export proceeds without delay

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has barred exporters from holding export proceeds as many of them opt to delay encashment of their export earnings while some encash the earnings from other banks instead of their designated banks to get higher exchange rates..

A delay in encashment of export proceeds by the exporters does not make the foreign currency usable for the banks for other purposes, including for import payments, said bankers.

Besides, the exporters' move to encash their export proceeds from banks other than the designated one also contributed to foreign exchange market instability in recent times, they said.

Bankers placed the issue before a recent meeting with the Bangladesh Bank, prompting the central bank to come up with the instructions.

Under one of the BB circulars issued on Sunday, banks were advised to encash value-added portion of repatriated export proceeds in taka before parking the eligible portion in single pool for back-to-back payments.

Value-added portion of an export proceeds is calculated excluding the imports of industrial inputs, including raw materials, among others, from the total export earnings.

The encashment of value-added portion and the parking of remainder in single pool will be executed by the following business day on receipt of export proceeds in NOSTRO accounts of designated ADs, the BB circular said.

Another circular issued in same day gave instructions to banks regarding the process for export proceeds received through banks other than exporters' banks.

The circular advised proceeds repatriating banks to transfer the fund in foreign currency (FC) to exporters' banks designated for export transactions.

In case of payment against export bill discounting or early payment arrangement in FC by other banks or offshore banking operations, the FC fund will be transferred to designated banks.

Export proceeds repatriated through banks of buying agents will also be transferred in FC to exporters' banks, the circular added.

According to the circular, designated banks will convert the encashable portion of foreign currency in taka and make the same available to exporters' accounts maintained with them, the circular said.

Conversion of export proceeds is to be executed through designated banks by the following business day on receipt of the fund in their respective accounts, it said.

The country's foreign exchange market became highly volatile in recent times due to a massive growth in imports. Even after the injection of over $5.5 billion by the central bank, the exchange rate of the US dollar remained highly unstable, prompting importers to pay as high as Tk 96 against imports.

As it became unmanageable for the central bank to keep the exchange rate stable at Tk 84.8 per US dollar by injecting dollars, the BB allowed depreciation of taka.

The central bank has in phases devaluated the exchange rate to Tk 89 against a US dollar, taking the depreciation to Tk 4.2 against per US dollar since August, 2021.







