Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:48 AM
Govt to provide Tk 149cr loans to small farmers

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Mizanur Rahman

The government will provide new loans to 136,000 small farmers to increase their financial capacity in productive and income generating activities. Its interest rate will be 11 per cent, 1 percent will be refunded to the fund for the beneficiaries. Some large loans will also be given under the project.
The loan will be given to farmers who have 2.5 to 5 decimal land. Interest will be charged from two months after the loan is given. In the first stage, the loan will be between Tk 30,000 to Tk 70,000. Large loans may also be given to farmers or sharecroppers ranging from Tk 150,000 to Tk 40,000.
The initiative has been taken by the Small Farmers Development Foundation (SFDF) under the project 'Vision 2041: Small Savings Scheme for Poverty Alleviation'. The total proposed cost of the project is Tk 149 crore. The project will be presented before the ECNEC in the Planning Commission on Wednesday. It will be implemented by June 30, 2024.
Functionaries of Small Farmers Development Foundation says the 11 per cent interest rate on this loan is however unsecured. The loan will be distributed among farmers of 200 upazilas. Its deputy general manager Abul Kalam Azad said after the approval of the project, a total of 136,000 small farmers will come under this loan programme.
Small Farmers Development Foundation is a non-profit organization. He said they would charge 11 per cent service charge. It is not interest, it is service charge. You don't have to compare it with a bank loan.
We go to farmer's house and make a loan. NGOs charge 28 to 30 per cent interest in this work. We charge 11 per cent service charge; 1 per cent service charge will be refunded to the farmers again. We do not make a profit, the income will be spent."
The main objective of the project is socio-economic development and poverty alleviation of small and marginal farmers in 200 poverty stricken upazilas of the country. One of the objectives of the project is to increase the per capita income of the beneficiary small and marginal farming families by Tk. 4,000 by 2024.


