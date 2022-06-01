Seven people murdered in 7 dists

Seven people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Moulvibazar, Jashore, Gopalganj, Narsingdi, Rangpur, Sylhet and Patuakhali, recently.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIVAZAR: A man was beaten to death by his son in Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Gafur Mia, 55, was a resident of Adampur Kewalighat Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jahirul Mia, 29, the youngest son of Gafur, is a drug addict. He beat up his father with an iron rod in the house at around 3am, following an altercation, leaving him critically injured.

Hasnatun Nessa, 50, wife of Gafur Mia, also received injuries as she came forward to save her husband at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Later, Gafur Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to Moulvibazar.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, injured Hasnatun Nessa was shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

However, the deceased's daughter Mariam Begum lodged a murder case with Kamalganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Kamalganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.

JASHORE: A man was hacked to death beside his tea-stall in the district town on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Afzal Sheikh, son of Soleman Sheikh, a resident of Shankarpur area in the town. He was a tea stall owner by profession.

Local sources said there had been a dispute in between Afzal and Sajol alias Tera Sajal for the last few days.

As a sequel to it, Sajal along with his associates went to Afzal's tea-stall and called him outside the shop at around 8pm.

They indiscriminately hacked Afzal there with sharp weapons and immediately left the spot.

Locals rescued him in a critical condition and rushed him to Jashore Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Afzal dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jashore Kotwali PS Tajul Isalm confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken against those involved in the murder.

GOPALGANJ: A college student was stabbed to death in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shihanur Rahman Sheikh, 18, son of Shahjahan Sheikh of Kagdi Village under Maheshpur Union in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Kashiani MA Khaleque College.

Police and local sources said one Nazim, 17, son of Md Iklasur Rahman of Harinyakandi Village, stabbed Shihanur in Majra MU Fazil Madrasa area at noon and fled away leaving him critical injured.

Critically injured Shihanur was rushed to Kashiani 100-bed Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that Shihanur might have been killed over love affair related issues.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Kashiani PS OC Mohammad Masud Raihan confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: A pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and in-laws in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Lutfa Begum, 25, was the wife of Nuruzzaman Mia, a resident of Begumabad Thana Kandi Village under Maheshpur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Ekram Hossain of Matiur Nagar area in the same upazila. She was an eight-month pregnant woman.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Lutfa got married with Nuruzzaman, 33, son of Billal Hossain, about five years back. Nuruzzaman often tortured his wife over dowry since the marriage.

As Lutfa talked to her family members over the matter, Nuruzzaman along with his family members got angry on Saturday night, and beat her up, leaving the pregnant woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, locals caught Nuruzzaman and handed over him to police.

Raipura PS OC Md Azizar Rahman confirmed the incident.

RANGPUR: A local trader in Pirgachha Upazila of the district was stabbed to death on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 38, a resident of Anantaram Sarkartari Village.

Police sources said one Faruk in the area called Delwar out of his home and took him to a rail line at around 10pm. Later, some miscreants stabbed him there.

Hearing screams, family members of the deceased rushed to the scene which was near his house.

He was rescued and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased's mother Diljan Khatun said his son and Faruk had a dispute over the ownership of a piece of land.

However, police detained two people for interrogation in connection with the incident but could not arrest Faruk.

Assistant Superintendent of Rangpur Police Ashraful Alam said the law enforcers are trying to nab those involved in the killing.

SYLHET: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) handed the body of a Bangladeshi man, who was shot to death by Indian Khashias five days back, to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kabir Hossain, 32, of Champkanagar Village under Pashchim Jaflong Union.

BSF members handed over the body to BGB after a flag meeting at Pashchim Jaflong border at around 10:30 am, said Goainghat PS OC (Investigation) Omar Faruque Moral,.

According to BGB, at around 5:30pm on May 23, Kabir, Selim Mia and Kamil Mia from Champaknagar Village went to Mayabati area along the border through the side of Mayabati waterfall.

At that time, some Indian Khashia community people started firing bullets at them. Selim and Kamil managed to flee and returned to Bangladesh, but Kabir could not.

On May 26, locals spotted Kabir's body lying along Indian border near Mayabati Waterfall and informed the matter to police.

BSF, later, agreed to hand over the body after a flag meeting with BGB, said OC Omar Faruque.

PATUAKHALI: A housewife was burnt to death allegedly by her husband in Dumki Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Ity Akhter, 26, was the wife of Jalil, a resident of Dhoperhat Village under Pangashia Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdul Mannan Khan of the area.

Local sources said Jalil, 32, son of Nur Ali of Mirpur Upazila in Kushtia, married Ity Akhter about seven years back. Jalil had often tortured his wife over dowry since the marriage.

However, Ity divorced her husband a week back as she could not bear the torture anymore.

Following this, Jalil came to his father-in-law's house on Thursday night poured petrol on his wife's body.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dumki PS OC Abdul Salam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.