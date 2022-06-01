Video
Home Countryside

Workshop on women and children development ends in Feni

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondent

FENI, May 31: A three-day workshop for television journalists on awareness activities relating to women and children development was concluded in the district on Monday noon.
The workshop was arranged under 5th  phase of the project of women and children development awareness activities in Feni.
It was organized by the National Mass Media Institute (NMMI) in the circuit house conference room in the district.
Executive Director of NMMI Shahin Islam and Director Md Nazrul Islam were virtually connected to its concluding session.
The workshop was moderated by NMMI's Assistant Director Nafis Ahmed.
Speakers said, already the government has been running different programmes in order to include women and children in overall mainstream development activities by establishing rights and empowering.
Journalists will have to play a role to see whether these programmes are implemented properly, they added.
Among others, training recipient journalists Rabiul Haq Robi, Shawkat Mahmud, Dildar Hossain Swapan, Zamir Uddin Beg, and Samir Uddin spoke at the workshop.
A total of 25 journalists of different electronic media took part at the workshop.
Certificates were handed over to the participants by Deputy Director of NMMI Shahida Sultana as resource person.


