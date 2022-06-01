Coordination between GOs, NGOs underscored to achieve SDGs

PIROJPUR, May 31: A seminar on sustainable development on Tuesday morning in the district stressed the need for coordination and mutual cooperation between government and non-government organizations.

The seminar was arranged in the deputy commissioner's (DC) conference room. It was organized by Association of Development Agencies of Bangladesh (ADAB)-Pirojpur District Committee.

DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was present as chief guest at the seminar presided over by Ziaul Ahsan, president of ADAB's Pirojpur committee.

DC said, inclusiveness is the main focus for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). No one will be left behind in the priority of SDGs, he added.

NGOs are doing well, especially in ensuring gender equality and achieving zero hunger, he maintained.

Speakers said, Bangladesh is moving fast to achieve SDGs; credit of achievements goes to the present government and visionary leadership of the Prime Minister; NGOs are also making contributions to achieving SDGs set by United Nations; overcoming challenges of the SDGs, all developmental organisations are working together to help make Bangladesh to be role model in the world by 2030.

Youth activist Chanrika Mondol presented the seminar paper.

Among others, Additional DC (General) Munira Parvin, Acting Deputy Director (DD) of Social Service Iqbal Kabir, DD of Women Affairs Md Zakir Hossain, District Primary Education Officer Md Jeshir Ali, DD of Youth Ashok Kumar Saha, President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Moinka Mondal, Chairperson of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Kazi Huhia Begum Hashi, Principal of Aftab Uddin Collage Shah Deb Chandra Paul, Press Club's General Secretary SM Tanvir Ahmed, NGO activists Md Rafiqual Islam Panna and Ujjal Kumar Dutta , and ADAB Regional Coordinator Jahangir Alam spoke at the seminar.











