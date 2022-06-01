Liakat Hossain Khan Moyen

MANIKGANJ: Freedom Fighter (FF) Liakat Hossain Khan Moyen, former general secretary of Manikganj Municipal Unit of Awami League, died at Delta Hospital in Dhaka at dawn on Monday. He was 68.

He had been suffering from cancer for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Siddique Nagar Darbar Sharif after Johar prayers.

Later, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in the district.

FF Liakat left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Abul Kashem

RAJBARI: FF Abul Kashem died of old age complications in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Saturday. He was 82.

He breathed his last at his house in Bahaduprpur Village of the upazila.

He was buried at a graveyard in the area with state honour after a namaz-e-janaza.

FF Abdur kashem left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

















