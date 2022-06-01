3 held with drugs in 3 dists

Three persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Kishoreganj, Mymensingh and Pabna, in four days.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 56kg of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested is Md Nurul Haque, 24, son of Ismail Mia of Choutoli Bagan Village under Sreemangal Upazila in Moulvibazar District.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in New Jailkhana intersection area in the morning and arrested him along with the hemp from a private car.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, the RAB official added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 200 grams of cannabis in a drive in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested is Nazrul Islam Robin, 38, son of Shamsuddin, a resident of Borobari Village under Usti Union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon PS Farooq Ahmed said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Garaber Village at night, and arrested him along with the drugs. After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon PS, the arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.

PABNA: Police arrested a drug dealer along with hemp and heroin from Ishwardi Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested is Jewel Rana, 28, son of Abdur Razzak of Fathe Mohammadpur area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Nurun Nabi conducted a drive in Shailpara area in the afternoon and arrested him.

Police also recovered 15kg of hemp, 10 grams of heroin and two local weapons from his possession at that time.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ishwardi PS in in this regard.

Ishwardi PS OC Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter.









