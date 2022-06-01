‘People shedding blood in street to bring back democracy’

RAJBARI MAY 31: People of Bangladesh are fighting and shedding blood in street to bring back democracy in the country.

This remake was made by Ali Newas Mahmood Khoium, former MP of Rajbari while addressing a press conference on the occasion of 41th death anniversary of BNP founder president Ziaur Rahman on Tuesday.

Awami League (AL) will not able to stop this movement through repression, Ali Newas Mahmood Khoium added.

BNP has undertaken a ten-day long programme across the country, marking the death anniversary. As part of the programmse, the press briefing was organized in the party office.

He termed AL as autocratic and said, their workers and leaders do not want democracy.

He further said, all should resist the autocratic AL from every corner of the society. He also urged press men to resist AL for making the country free from terrorism.

Among others, ex-principal ABM Munjurul Alom Dulal, Advocate Asaduj Zaman Lal, ex-VP Gazi Ahosan Habib, Md Noim Ansari and Abdul Mazid Biswas were present.









