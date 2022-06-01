Video
Wednesday, 1 June, 2022
Home Countryside

Six killed in road mishaps

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondents

Six people including a minor child were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Laxmipur, Manikganj and Jamalpur, in three days.
NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila on Tuesday.
The deceased was Limon Hasan, 24, son of late Bakul Hossain, hailed from Birampur Upazila.
Police said Limon fell on the road after his motorcycle hit a road-crossing cow in Showgunkhola crossing area at around 11:30 am.
At that time, a trolley, coming from the opposite direction, crushed him, leaving him critically injured. Locals rescued Limon and took him to nearby Birampur Upazila Health Complex where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officer-in-Charge of Nawabganj Police Station (PS) Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident.
LAXMIPUR: Two people were killed and another one was injured in a road accident in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as Raihan and Babul Majhi.
Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound hilsa-laden pickup van and a motorcycle were collided head-on in Korola Bazar area under Char Gazi Union in the upazila at around 11pm, which left motorcyclist Raihan dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.
Later, Babul Majhi, one of the injured, succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital. Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
However, the law-enforcers seized the pickup van but its driver managed to flee the scene.
MANIKGANJ: Two people were killed and three others injured after a tractor fell into a roadside ditch in Sadar Upazila on Sunday evening.
The deceased were identified as Miraz, 32, son of Saiful Islam, and Ainal, 35, son of Samad. Both of them hailed from Tangail District.
Police sources said a poles-laden tractor fell into a roadside ditch after its driver lost control over the steering in Hatipara area at around 6:30 pm, which left its two helpers Miraz and Ainal dead on the spot.
Three people including driver of the tractor were also injured in the accident. They were taken to nearby Harirampur Upazila Health Complex.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for          autopsies.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 6, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Char Hatbari Village under Doail Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a tractor hit Abu Sayeed in the area at night while he was standing in front of his wife, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.


« PreviousNext »

