Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

World No Tobacco Day Observed In Districts

United efforts stressed to control tobacco

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondents

Khulna administration brought out a rally in the city on Tuesday to mark the World No Tobacco Day. photo: observer

Khulna administration brought out a rally in the city on Tuesday to mark the World No Tobacco Day. photo: observer

World No Tobacco Day-2022 was observed in different districts of the country including Gaibandha, Khulna and Pirojpur, in a befitting manner with a call to all concerned to come forward for proper implementation of the tobacco control act and creating awareness across the country.
This year's theme for World No Tobacco Day in Bangladesh is 'Tobacco threat to our environment".  
GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration arranged a post-rally discussion meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) on Tuesday noon with Additional DC (General) Md. Sadequr Rahman in the chair.
DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as chief guest. The function was also addressed, among others, by Superintendent of Police (SP) Towhidul Islam, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. AM Akhter Hossain, General Secretary of district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Md. Matlubour Rahman.
The speakers, in their speech, emphasized creating awareness to prevent tobacco consumption and to execute laws and regulations properly to save the young generation.
CS Dr. AM Akhter Hossain said, cigarette and biri smoking is one of reasons for indoor air pollution, he said, adding that tobacco consumption and smoking increase risk for cardiac arrest, stroke, cancer, diabetes, asthma and different non-communicable diseases.
Noting that smoking is called entrance of the drug abuse, he said, tobacco consumption and smoking push young people towards drug addiction and make them burdens of family and state.
It is not possible for a single organization to make tobacco free Sonar Bangladesh, the DC said, adding that united efforts of all are very essential to build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
KHULNA: To mark the day, various anti-tobacco organizations have organized programmes.
District administration brought out a rally that began from City's Shaheed Hadis Park and ended at the collectorate building. Later, a discussion meeting was held in the deputy commissioner's conference room. DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder addressed  the meeting as chief guest.
Chaired by ADC  Pulak Kumar Mondal, CS Dr Sujat Hossain, ADC Sadekur Rahman, ASP Sushanta Kumar, and Education Officer Ruhul Amin, among others, spoke.
Government officials, NGO personnel, health workers, teachers, and students, among others, attended the meeting.
Speakers said, tobacco has massive harmful effects on health and environment.
Chief Guest Md Moniruzzaman Talukder said, tobacco consumption pushes the young generation  towards drug addiction.  
Putting highest priority on public health, the government has formulated the 'Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Rule' in 2015 after amending the 'Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act, 2005', he said.
The chief guest said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that tobacco would be eliminated from Bangladesh by 2040.
PIROJPUR: On the occasion, district administration brought out a colourful rally from the circuit house premises in the morning, and it paraded main roads and ended on the DC office premises in the town.
 Later on, a training and discussion meeting were arranged in the DC Office's conference room.
Joint Secretary of Health Affairs Md Rezaul Karim was virtually connected as chief guest while DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman presided over it.
 Among others, ADC (Administration) Madhubi Roy, ADC  (General) Munira Parvin, and ADC  (ICT and Education) Chowdhury Rosown Islam were present.  
District taskforce committee members on tobacco control attended the training.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven people murdered in 7 dists
Workshop on women and children development ends in Feni
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, as chief guest
Coordination between GOs, NGOs underscored to achieve SDGs
Obituary
3 held with drugs in 3 dists
‘People shedding blood in street to bring back democracy’
Six killed in road mishaps


Latest News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
Bangladesh to play Indonesia in FIFA international friendly Wednesday
Islamic Solidarity Games: 64 athletes to represent Bangladesh
Court orders arrest of two AB Bank officials
Digital Security Act would be amended if needed: Anisul
RMG sector delegation meets senior ILO officials in Geneva
5 ABT men convicted for militant activities in Lalmonirhat
Business leaders demand loan moratorium till Dec
Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express train service starts Wednesday
Death row convict Minny seeks bail
Most Read News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports
Nepal plane crash: All 22 bodies found
Global Covid cases top 532 million
Conversation on tobacco harm reduction strategy
Zelensky urges EU to end 'quarrels', adopt sanctions
Russia will find other importers for its oil: Envoy
Youth found dead at Khulna rehab centre
Countdown starts from midnight today
Sad Salah and Mane head to Africa for AFCON qualifying
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft