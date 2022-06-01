United efforts stressed to control tobacco



Khulna administration brought out a rally in the city on Tuesday to mark the World No Tobacco Day. photo: observer

This year's theme for World No Tobacco Day in Bangladesh is 'Tobacco threat to our environment".

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration arranged a post-rally discussion meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) on Tuesday noon with Additional DC (General) Md. Sadequr Rahman in the chair.

DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as chief guest. The function was also addressed, among others, by Superintendent of Police (SP) Towhidul Islam, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. AM Akhter Hossain, General Secretary of district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Md. Matlubour Rahman.

The speakers, in their speech, emphasized creating awareness to prevent tobacco consumption and to execute laws and regulations properly to save the young generation.

CS Dr. AM Akhter Hossain said, cigarette and biri smoking is one of reasons for indoor air pollution, he said, adding that tobacco consumption and smoking increase risk for cardiac arrest, stroke, cancer, diabetes, asthma and different non-communicable diseases.

Noting that smoking is called entrance of the drug abuse, he said, tobacco consumption and smoking push young people towards drug addiction and make them burdens of family and state.

It is not possible for a single organization to make tobacco free Sonar Bangladesh, the DC said, adding that united efforts of all are very essential to build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

KHULNA: To mark the day, various anti-tobacco organizations have organized programmes.

District administration brought out a rally that began from City's Shaheed Hadis Park and ended at the collectorate building. Later, a discussion meeting was held in the deputy commissioner's conference room. DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder addressed the meeting as chief guest.

Chaired by ADC Pulak Kumar Mondal, CS Dr Sujat Hossain, ADC Sadekur Rahman, ASP Sushanta Kumar, and Education Officer Ruhul Amin, among others, spoke.

Government officials, NGO personnel, health workers, teachers, and students, among others, attended the meeting.

Speakers said, tobacco has massive harmful effects on health and environment.

Chief Guest Md Moniruzzaman Talukder said, tobacco consumption pushes the young generation towards drug addiction.

Putting highest priority on public health, the government has formulated the 'Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Rule' in 2015 after amending the 'Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act, 2005', he said.

The chief guest said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that tobacco would be eliminated from Bangladesh by 2040.

PIROJPUR: On the occasion, district administration brought out a colourful rally from the circuit house premises in the morning, and it paraded main roads and ended on the DC office premises in the town.

Later on, a training and discussion meeting were arranged in the DC Office's conference room.

Joint Secretary of Health Affairs Md Rezaul Karim was virtually connected as chief guest while DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman presided over it.

Among others, ADC (Administration) Madhubi Roy, ADC (General) Munira Parvin, and ADC (ICT and Education) Chowdhury Rosown Islam were present.

District taskforce committee members on tobacco control attended the training.











