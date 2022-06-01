Video
Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:47 AM
Home Foreign News

Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted: Kremlin

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

MOSCOW, May 31:  Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed readiness of the Russian side to export fertilizers and foods if sanctions are lifted in the telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin's press service said.
"In the light of problems on the global food market occurred in consequence of the unwise financial and economic policy of Western states, it was confirmed that Russia can export considerable volumes of fertilizers and agricultural produce in case relevant anti-Russian sanction restrictions are lifted," the Kremlin said.
Putin and Erdogan discussed the situation in Ukraine with the focus on providing safe navigation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and elimination of the mine threat in their water areas, the Kremlin added. "Vladimir Putin noted readiness of the Russian side to facilitate unobstructed seaborne transit of goods in coordination with Turkish partners".    -TASS



« PreviousNext »

