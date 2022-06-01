Video
Sri Lanka appeals to farmers to plant more rice

Colombo port switches to pedal power after fuel shortages

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

COLOMBO, May 31: Sri Lanka wants farmers to plant more rice as part of plans to avert a severe food shortage, a top official said on Tuesday, as experts warned of a 50% drop in production that would worsen the impact of its already-severe financial crisis.
Sri Lanka is in the throes of its worst such crisis in more than seven decades. The island of 22 million people has run out of foreign exchange reserves and is unable to pay for critical imports including fuel, food and medicine.
"It is clear the food situation is becoming worse. We request all farmers to step into their fields in the next five to ten days and cultivate paddy," Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera told a press conference on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has warned of a severe food shortage by August and estimates $600 million will be needed to import fertliser, which the country is struggling to raise.
Most fertliser will arrive too late for the next cultivation cycle that usually kicks off in early June, a group of agriculture experts have warned.
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka's main seaport unveiled a free bicycle service on Tuesday, allowing workers to navigate the facility without petrol-powered vehicles, as the island nation struggles with unprecedented fuel shortages.
Motorists around the South Asian country are forced to spend hours or even days waiting for rationed fuel at gas stations.
The bicycle initiative was aimed at conserving petrol in the Colombo deep-sea container port, Sri Lanka Ports Authority chairman Prasantha Jayamanna said.
    -AFP, REUTERS


