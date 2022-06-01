Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi tips Benzema for 'deserved' Ballon d'Or

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

Messi tips Benzema for 'deserved' Ballon d'Or

Messi tips Benzema for 'deserved' Ballon d'Or

BUENOS AIRES, MAY 31: Real Madrid's France star Karim Benezema deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, according to seven-time laureate Lionel Messi.
Benzema was crucial in Madrid's Champions League victory this season, culminating with a 1-0 win over Liverpool in Paris on Saturday.
Although he did not score in the final, Benzema's back-to-back hat-tricks in the knock-out rounds, starting with a 17-minute treble against Messi's Paris Saint-Germain to overturn a 2-0 aggregate deficit, were crucial to generating the momentum that swept the Spaniards to the title.
"There's no doubt, it's very clear that Benzema has had a spectacular year and has ended it by winning the Champions League," Messi told Argentine channel TyC Sports. "He was crucial from the last-16 onwards in every match and I think there's no doubt" that Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d'Or.
Messi was speaking a couple of days ahead of a friendly with Italy at Wembley stadium between two continental champions.
The match between the South American Copa America holders and the European champions, where many Argentines trace their roots, is known as the "Finalissima".
But while Argentina stormed to qualification for the Qatar World Cup later this year with several games to spare, Italy astonishingly missed out after losing to minnows North Macedonia in a play-off.
"What happened with Italy is crazy, having won the Euros and not being at the World Cup, given Italy's history at the World Cup," he said.
"If Italy had been at the World Cup they would have been one of the favorites. They were unlucky. No one would have wanted to play them."
Having spent his entire career at Barcelona, the 34-year-old moved to PSG a year ago where he has struggled to reproduce his best form.
He admitted it had been "a difficult change" and that the first day he took his children to school in Paris he left "crying".
Having caught Covid-19 at the end of 2021, Messi is convinced the virus has left "scars" in his lungs while he also admitted the Champions League capitulation against Real was "a tough blow".     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi tips Benzema for 'deserved' Ballon d'Or
Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka soon after LPL
Sheikh Rasel beat BKSP by 3 wickets in Women's DPL
Shakib returns to Bangladesh amid talk of Test captaincy
Nuruddin champion, Shamim runner-up in Carrom
Bangladesh hockey team face Pakistan in place-deciding match today
Shohidul ruled out, Hasan Mahmud in
Mominul steps down as Test skipper


Latest News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
Bangladesh to play Indonesia in FIFA international friendly Wednesday
Islamic Solidarity Games: 64 athletes to represent Bangladesh
Court orders arrest of two AB Bank officials
Digital Security Act would be amended if needed: Anisul
RMG sector delegation meets senior ILO officials in Geneva
5 ABT men convicted for militant activities in Lalmonirhat
Business leaders demand loan moratorium till Dec
Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express train service starts Wednesday
Death row convict Minny seeks bail
Most Read News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports
Nepal plane crash: All 22 bodies found
Global Covid cases top 532 million
Conversation on tobacco harm reduction strategy
Zelensky urges EU to end 'quarrels', adopt sanctions
Russia will find other importers for its oil: Envoy
Youth found dead at Khulna rehab centre
Countdown starts from midnight today
Sad Salah and Mane head to Africa for AFCON qualifying
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft