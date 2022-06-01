Sheikh Rasel beat BKSP by 3 wickets in Women's DPL

Captain Sobahan Mostary came up with a terrific allround performance as Shiekh Rasel Sports Development Cricket Academy outclassed Bangladesh Krira Shikhsha Prothisthan (BKSP) Women's Cricket Team by 3 wickets in the Dhaka Premier Division Women's Cricket League at BKSP-3 ground on Wednesday.

Sobhana hit a 78 not out to ensure the side's victory before taking 2-22 with cherry for a match winning performance in the match.

Electing to bat first, BKSP were restricted to 170-8 with Rabeya Khan hitting highest 42. Captain Disha Biswas was the other notable scorer with 27 and Asrafi Yasmin Arthy added 21 not out.

Sanjda Meghla and Ismot Jahan Emu also took two wickets to complement captain Sobhana's two-wicket haul.

Sobhana struck nine fours and one six for her 78 not out, playing 83 balls as Sheikh Rasel reached the victory mark in 45.2 overs, making 174-7.

Priyanka Malik scored 34 and Ismot Jahan Emu made 24 to dazzle with the captain in the match. After 42 with willow, Rabeya Khan claimed 4-17 in 10 overs for BKSP but her effort was not enough to win the game. -BSS











