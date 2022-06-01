Video
Wednesday, 1 June, 2022
Sports

BSJC Sports Festival

Nuruddin champion, Shamim runner-up in Carrom

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

SA TV sports journalist Nuruddin Khan became champion, senior sports journalist Shafiqul Islam Shamim runner-up, Daily Inqilab senior sports reporter Zahed Khokon third and Daily Observer sports reporter Mahtab Uddin placed fourth in the Carrom event of Walton BSJC Sports Festival 2022 on Tuesday.
The Carrom matches of the sports festival were held at Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Paltan Ground, Dhaka.
Nuruddin won the title beating Shamim in a 29-27 close fight.
Nuruddin Khan represented Bangladesh Sports Journalist Assertion (BSJA) while Daily Observer sports reporter Mahtab Uddin represented Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) in the event.
Bangladesh Sports Journalist Community (BSJC), one of the three organisations of local sports journalists, arranged the yearly sports festival with the support of Walton Group.
Sponsor Walton Group's additional director Mehrab Hosain Asif was the chief guest of the final match.





