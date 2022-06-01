Bangladesh hockey team face Pakistan in place-deciding match today

Bangladesh national hockey team face strong Pakistan in the 5th-6th place deciding match of Hero Asia Cup scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at the Bung Karno Sports Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The match kicks off at 12.30 pm (BST).

Earlier, Bangladesh in their group B matches, suffered a massive 1-6 goal defeat to strong South Korea in their opening match, but bounced back to register a 2-1 goals victory over Oman in their second group match.

Bangladesh national hockey team suffered a massive 1-8 goal defeat to upper ranked Malaysia in their third and ultimate Pool B match.

The boys in red and green, however, registered a hard-fought 4-2 goals victory against host Indonesia in a 5th-8th place classification match. -BSS











