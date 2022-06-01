Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh hockey team face Pakistan in place-deciding match today

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Bangladesh national hockey team face strong Pakistan in the 5th-6th place deciding match of Hero Asia Cup scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at the Bung Karno Sports Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The match kicks off at 12.30 pm (BST).
Earlier, Bangladesh in their group B matches, suffered a massive 1-6 goal defeat to strong South Korea in their opening match, but bounced back to register a 2-1 goals victory over Oman in their second group match.
Bangladesh national hockey team suffered a massive 1-8 goal defeat to upper ranked Malaysia in their third and ultimate Pool B match.
The boys in red and green, however, registered a hard-fought 4-2 goals victory against host Indonesia in a 5th-8th place classification match.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi tips Benzema for 'deserved' Ballon d'Or
Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka soon after LPL
Sheikh Rasel beat BKSP by 3 wickets in Women's DPL
Shakib returns to Bangladesh amid talk of Test captaincy
Nuruddin champion, Shamim runner-up in Carrom
Bangladesh hockey team face Pakistan in place-deciding match today
Shohidul ruled out, Hasan Mahmud in
Mominul steps down as Test skipper


Latest News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
Bangladesh to play Indonesia in FIFA international friendly Wednesday
Islamic Solidarity Games: 64 athletes to represent Bangladesh
Court orders arrest of two AB Bank officials
Digital Security Act would be amended if needed: Anisul
RMG sector delegation meets senior ILO officials in Geneva
5 ABT men convicted for militant activities in Lalmonirhat
Business leaders demand loan moratorium till Dec
Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express train service starts Wednesday
Death row convict Minny seeks bail
Most Read News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports
Nepal plane crash: All 22 bodies found
Global Covid cases top 532 million
Conversation on tobacco harm reduction strategy
Zelensky urges EU to end 'quarrels', adopt sanctions
Russia will find other importers for its oil: Envoy
Youth found dead at Khulna rehab centre
Countdown starts from midnight today
Sad Salah and Mane head to Africa for AFCON qualifying
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft