Shohidul ruled out, Hasan Mahmud in

Bangladesh speedster Shohidul Islam, who was a part of Test and T20i squad for the forthcoming West Indies tour, ruled out of the tour due to side strain injury. Uncapped Hasan Mahmud replaces Shohidul in the squad.

Hasan was not included in either squads of the three formats for West Indies tour, but was supposed to travel with the team, now will join as a member of the troop.

Shohidul sustained injury during the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka last week while he was in the ground as substitute fielder and was expected to get recovery before the tour. But the BCB medical team recently informed that he needs four to five weeks rest.

"Shohidul was given a rest for one month by physio," BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury told media on Tuesday. "In that case, we think he would make a comeback in Bangladesh's Zimbabwe tour.

Bangladesh will visit Zimbabwe in July-August to play five ODIs and three T20i matches.

Regarding Shohidul's injury BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said, "Shohidul has been in good shape and had a good performance in the Dhaka Premier League but unfortunately he sustained an injury."

He also confirmed that the rising quick Hasan Mahmud will be in the squad in place of Shohidul.

Considering the Caribbean grassy wickets, the BCB gave a pace-rich squad where Mustafizur Rahman, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja and Hasan Mahmud will play while Taskin Ahmed is named for One-day format only.









