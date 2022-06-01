Mominul steps down as Test skipper



Mominul Haque speaks to the media after a meeting with the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon at his home on Thursday. photo:: screenshot

"BCB President told me not to quit but personally I am not interested to continue," said Mominul.

"I told that I can't contribute as captain and I think it is the right time to hand over the responsibilities to someone else," he added.

Mominul's performance and leadership has been subjected to criticism for a long time and after recent fiasco against Sri Lanka at home, the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon informed that he'll discuss with Mominul.

Earlier on Monday, Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus told that Mominul is suffering from inferiority complex. He hinted that the Test captain have to chose between captaincy and the batting. Mominul's decision came in the following day.

"I am now trying to focus on my batting, which is better for me," the left-arm top order batter stated.

Mominul in a press meet during South Africa tour told that his performances don't affect the team and retorted it during Sri Lanka series. He however, has changed his stance. He said, "When you play well, you can motivate teammates if team doesn't perform properly. But now neither the team nor I are doing good. It's very tough to lead the team in such a period of time."

The Test-specialist of the country couldn't clarify if his resignation was accepted by the BCB. In this regard he said, "I have given my opinions. Now, the decision making is their jurisdiction. A board meeting is coming where they will take the decision."

The BCB already announced the Test squad keeping Mominul as captain and the team is going to depart home on June 5. The BCB will make the decision during next Board meeting is Mominul continue as captain in West Indies as the last assignment or they will pick another captain from now onward.

Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Mehidy Miraz are the possible options for BCB. Shakib was the captain of Bangladesh in all three formats before he was banned in 2019 for non-cooperation to the Anti-corruption Unit (ACSU) of the ICC and the BCB vested the responsibility of red ball affairs on Mominul's

shoulder.

Liton on the contrary, never captained a national side but Bangladesh coaching panel believe that he has all qualities to lead the team. Miraz conversely, led Bangladesh Under-19 team and frequently seen to captain teams in BPL franchise tournament.

Shakib however, is far ahead among them in the race and will retake the captaincy if he doesn't want to skip.













