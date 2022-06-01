Video
FIFA Tier-1 Int\'l match

Bangladesh take on Indonesia  today

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Boys enjoy the rain while taking last-minute preparation While the Bangladesh boys were taking the last minute preparation at the practice ground for Wednesday's FIFA tier-1 match against Indonesia, rain showered them for quite some time on Tuesday. The coaches and the boys stayed on the ground and continued the practice session. In fact, the rain washed their weariness and helped them prepare for the next assignment. The match will be played today (Wednesday) at 7:30 pm at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Kutawaringin, Bandung Regency of the West Java in Indonesia. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team looking forward to a positive outcome as they take on host Indonesia in the lone FIFA Tier-1 Int'l match scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at Si Jalak Harapur Stadium, Bandung.
The match kicks off at 7.30 pm (BST).
This match is actually part of the preparation for Jamal and Co. for the Asian Cup qualifiers to be held in Malaysia. Bangladesh is playing the match against Indonesia as part of preparation before playing against the three big teams.
Addressing at a pre match res conference on Tuesday Bangladesh team's skipper Jamal Bhuyan was found hopeful for the positive outcome from Wednesday's match.
He said they are prepared for this match and all his boys are looking forward to this match though it would be a tough one.
The Bangladesh skipper admitted that Indonesia is a strong team but he thinks that his boys would be able to compete against the host team and put a good performance on the pitch.
Replying to a question Jamal said they played against Indonesia fourteen years back and it would be good experience for the players to play against Indonesia because the match would be tough and challenging for the team.
The star midfielder said it's good preparation match for the team for the upcoming days and at the same time he said they need to work hard if they want to achieve something as their main target is to work hard.
The match will remain open for all spectators. Nine thousand spectators will be able to enjoy the match and seven thousand tickets have been sold already.
After playing the FIFA friendly match against Indonesia, Bangladesh will then move to Malaysia to participate in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers scheduled to be held from June 8-14.     -BSS


