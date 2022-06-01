Video
Home Back Page

Fire at Chawkbazar plastic factory doused

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in old Dhaka's Chawkbazar area on Tuesday morning. The fire originated at about 6:14am at the factory.
Being informed, seven firefighting units went to the spot and managed to douse the flames at 6:40am, said Shahjahan Shikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident.



