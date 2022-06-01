Cluster entry test of 22 univs from July 30

The cluster admission test of 22 general and science and technology universities of the country for 2021-22 session will start on July 30.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors' Committee on virtual admission tests held on Monday.

Currently, 22 universities are under the general, science and technology cluster, three are under engineering and seven are under agricultural cluster.

At the end of the meeting Jashore University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Anwar Hossain said that the admission test of "A" unit will be held on July 30, "B" unit on August 31 and "C" unit on August 20.

Meanwhile, Barisal University Vice-Chancellor Sadekul Arefin said that the admission test fee has increased by Tk 300 this time compared to last time.

The fee for admission test under cluster system is Tk 1, 200.

Under the cluster system, if a student takes admission in one university and later migrates to another university the student needs to take a fresh admission.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission on April 7 announced that 32 universities would join the cluster-based admission test for the 2021-2022 academic years.











