BNP reaches consensus with Ganosanghati

BNP on Tuesday reached a consensus with Ganosanghati Andolan to wage a 'simultaneous' movement to ensure the fall of the Awami League government and establish a polls-time neutral government.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks while talking to reporters after nearly a two-hour political dialogue with Ganosanghati Andolan.

"We've reached a consensus to establish a true government of people ousting the current awful fascist regime, which has destroyed our all achievements, through a mass upsurge by uniting the country's all people and political parties. We've also agreed on a simultaneous movement," he said.

Fakhrul said they could also reach a consensus on many other issues through the talks as they think no change would come in the country if the current government cannot be removed from power.

He said they have agreed that the current government must step down, parliament has to be dissolved, an election-time-time government will have to be formed and the election will be conducted by the election commission to be constituted by the neutral administration after the fall of the Awami League one. "The future government and parliament will be formed through that election."

Echoing Zonayed Saki, he said some basic issues need to come up in the country's politics to strengthen democracy. "Zonayed Saki talked about it. We also believe that some changes of fundamental things and amendments to the constitution are needed to give democracy an institutional shape. I hope we can reach a consensus on this issue through discussions."

Referring to their party Acting Chairman Tarique Raman's formula for a national government, Fakhrul said a government will be formed based on consensus through talks among the political parties--those will win the polls under a neutral administration. "That government will bring the changes and implement those."

He said their discussions with Ganosanghati Andolan were very fruitful and such talks with other parties will continue.

"We believe that we will be able to take the process of talks with political parties to a logical stage by completing it very quickly, and we can stand as an effective opposition force. We'll also be able to win against the government that is destroying the state machinery and people's hopes and aspirations. We hope that we could form a people's parliament and government. " He said they hope that all other political parties will also agree with their party's demand for the release of Khaleda Zia and other political prisoners and the withdrawal of cases against 35 lakh opposition leaders and activists. -UNB











