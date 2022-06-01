3 Ctg Juba League units fail to form committees

CHATTOGRAM, May 31: Three- day- long triennial conferences three units of Chattogram Awami Juba League (AJL), youth organisation of the ruling Awami League, have failed to form committees.

The triennial conferences of Chattogram district South, North and City Units of Awami Juba League were held on May 28, 29 and 30 respectively.

The conference of Chattogram District South unit was held on May 28 at Patiya High School ground, North unit at Hathazari Parbati School ground on May 29 and the City Unit was held on May 30 at a city Community centre, King of Chittagong.

The council sessions were held to form an unanimous committees. But the central leaders failed to come to a conclusion over the committees. and declared that the full-fledged committeees of three units will be announced from the centre.

Meanwhile, Awami League Presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, MP, AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain, AJL Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Paras, AJL General Secretary Moinul Hussain Khan addressed the conferences.

AJL Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Paras presided over all three Council sessions while AJL General Secretary Moinul Hussain Khan conducted the sessions.

A total of 181 leaders had been vied for the posts of Presidents and General Secretaries of three units.

Of them, 35 for Presidents and 73 leaders have submitted for General Secretary of City unit; 9 for President and 12 for General Secretary of North unit and 13 for President and 39 for General Secretary of South unit.

The central committee of Awami Juba League invited bio-datas from the interested leaders for the post of Presidents and General Secretaries of three units on March 26 last mentioning the deadline on April 5.

A total of 181 leaders have submitted their bio-datas to the Central Committee.

Those bio-datas had been scrutinised and was supposed to be presented for election in the council sessions.

The central leaders have tried to come to a unanimous decision for President and general Secretary Posts of all three units, as there were a lot of candidates for those posts. But the leaders have failed to form the committee.

For this reason, the central leaders have decided to form the committees of those three units of Awami Juba League from the centre of the party high-ups.

It may be mentioned that Conference of Chattogram district South unit of Awami Juba League was held July 23 in 2010 last, Chattogram North unit on December 18 in 2003 last, and City unit on July 9 in 2013 last. The Conference of Chattogram district South unit of Awami Juba League was held July 23 in 2010 last and the ful-fledged committee had been formed in 2012 last with AMM Tipu Sultan Chowdhury as President and Partha Sarthi as General Secretary.

Meanwhile, the conference of Chattogram North Unit of Awami Juba League was held after 19 years. The conference was held on December 18 in 2003 last. In the conference, Syed Mafizuddin was elected President and SM Shafiul Alam as the General Secretary.













