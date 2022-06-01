BAF contingent to be replaced in Central Africa



Chief of Air Staff Air Cheif Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan addresses the members of contingent (BANAMUHU-3) at BAF Base Bashar in the city's Tejgaon on Tuesday. photo : ISPR

On this replacement occasion, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan addressed the members of contingent (BANAMUHU-3) at BAF Base Bashar in the city's Tejgaon area on Tuesday, said a press release.

The Chief advised peacekeepers to discharge their duties with honesty, sincerity, professionalism to bring good reputation for BAF as well as for the country.

Thereafter, he participated in a special munajat arranged for success of the contingent.

Among others, Principal Staff Officers, Air Officers Commanding of Dhaka area, senior BAF officers of Air Headquarters and Bases were present on the occasion.

On June 2, 2022, the contingent would depart for Central Africa Republic from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) is a UN peacekeeping mission starting on April 10, 2014, to protect Central African Republic civilians. -BSS











