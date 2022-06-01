Video
Dream of winning vote using muscle power won’t come true: EC

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir on Tuesday said the dream of those will not come true who are dreaming of winning votes by using muscle power in the upcoming elections.
He also said that action would be taken against anyone found negligent in the administration of election duties.
He made the remarks in response to a question from reporters at his office at the Election Building in the capital's Agargaon.
EC Alamgir said if someone dreams of being elected using muscle power, that dream will not come true.
Earlier, the UP chairman and member candidates of two unions in Hatiya of Noakhali took position in front of the EC building demanding fair elections. The candidates complained that they could not campaign because of the oppression of the people of local lawmaker (Noakhali-6) Ayesha Ferdous's husband Mohammad Ali. They complained to the local administration but did not get any remedy.
Referring to the Hatiya's incident, Election Commissioner Alamgir said, "First, I heard this from you (journalists). I sent officers to talk with them and asked to bring one of them to me."
When the commissioner was asked about the role of the EC would be if anyone obstructed the vote, he said, "Obstacles will not do any good. If we get information from any source that the candidates have been barred, the voters have been barred or they have not been allowed to submit nomination papers, then the first thing we do is postpone the schedule.


