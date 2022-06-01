AL ready to resist BNP’s anarchy on streets: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaks at a joint meeting of AL central leaders, leaders of Dhaka city north and south units of the party and its affiliated bodies at the AL central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Tuesday. photo : Observer

"Chhatra Dal has been sent to field threatening to kill Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina...everything has an end. Mirza Fakhrul, don't play with fire. If you play with fire, its consequences will not be good," he said at a meeting of AL.

The joint meeting was held with the AL central leaders and the leaders of Dhaka city north and south units of the party and its affiliated bodies at the AL central office on Bangabandhu Avenue here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, called upon all to get prepared to resist terrorist acts to be conducted in the name of the movement.

"We will reply to the arson terrorism to be carried out in the name of the movement on the streets. The Awami League remains on the streets to resist all kinds of terrorist activities," he asserted.

He said the Padma Bridge inauguration will be celebrated up to the union parishad level on June 25.

"The BNP is trying to create instability on the streets through Chhatra Dal. The city streets have not been leased out to anyone. The AL leaders and workers will give a suitable reply," the road transport and bridges minister said.

Mentioning that the BNP leaders would be invited to the function of Padma Bridge inauguration, he said since the date of Padma Bridge opening was announced, the BNP leaders are feeling bad.

"However, they (BNP leaders) will be invited to the Padma Bridge opening ceremony," he added.

Quader said Padma Bridge is the symbol of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's courage as she was as firm as the Himalayas with the Padma Bridge overcoming constant falsehood over it.

"The BNP is still making falsehood about it," he added.

About the recent clashes between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra League on Dhaka University campus, the AL general secretary said the BNP was thatching plots to destabilise the campus using the Chhatra Dal but everything is over now.

Noting that the next general elections will be held under the Election Commission (EC) while the government will cooperate with the EC in holding it, he reiterated that although the BNP withdraws from the elections, the polls will be held in time.

AL presidium members Colonel (Retd) Faruk Khan, Dr Abdur Razzaque and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary Ahmad Hossain, Afzal Hossain and Mirza Azam, liberation war affairs secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, office secretary Biplob Barua, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and science and technology affairs secretary Abdur Sabur were, among others, present at the meeting. -BSS











